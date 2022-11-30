Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Up 36.3% in November

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,900 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 984,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLOFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

TLOFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 209,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. Talon Metals has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

Featured Stories

