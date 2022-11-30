Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $43.10. Approximately 7,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,554,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.
TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
