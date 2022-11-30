Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2,668.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,876 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,056. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

