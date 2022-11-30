TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$68.00. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.68.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$59.73. 4,141,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.96. The company has a market cap of C$59.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$54.60 and a 12 month high of C$74.44.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

About TC Energy

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total transaction of C$69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,579.48. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total transaction of C$69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,579.48. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at C$213,723.74.

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.