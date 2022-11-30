TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 373.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TCV Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCVA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,420. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. TCV Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $13,163,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in TCV Acquisition by 87.4% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,811,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in TCV Acquisition by 182.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,949,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,722 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TCV Acquisition by 61.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 624,887 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCV Acquisition

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.