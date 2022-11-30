Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,097 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $19,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after acquiring an additional 366,879 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after buying an additional 127,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,936. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.64. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.47.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.