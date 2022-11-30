Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 106,795 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,795 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern were worth $27,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,582. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

