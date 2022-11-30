Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 276,870 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 512,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,870 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $30,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. Piper Sandler cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $69.16. The company had a trading volume of 103,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,905,502. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

