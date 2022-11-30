Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $22.04 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,858 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $22,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $103.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,732. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

