Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prologis were worth $24,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 56.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.58. 17,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

