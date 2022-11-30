Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,739 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 259.9% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $3,588,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1,309.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.62. 18,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

