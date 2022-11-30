Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,247 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 3M were worth $21,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in 3M by 1,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

3M Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE MMM traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $123.71. 48,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,696. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $130.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.