Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,473 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $25,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.92. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $186.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.