Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,068 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,588,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.90. 11,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

