Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Up 56.3% in November

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Teijin Stock Performance

Shares of TINLY stock remained flat at $9.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Teijin has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

About Teijin

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

