Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 34

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Telecom Plus Stock Performance
Shares of TEP stock opened at GBX 2,495 ($29.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,533.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,122.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,994.33. Telecom Plus has a 52 week low of GBX 1,262 ($15.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,530 ($30.27).
Telecom Plus Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.