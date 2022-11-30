Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Down 26.9% in November

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VIV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 198,702 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 746,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 37.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,452,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 393,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

