Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 183,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 301,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Templeton Global Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Templeton Global Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 58,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $264,860.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,344,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,877.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 127,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,643,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,404,606.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 58,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $264,860.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,344,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,315,877.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,277,186 shares of company stock worth $22,614,259. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIM. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,025,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,694,000 after buying an additional 3,903,165 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 2,242.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,521,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 1,456,581 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 713.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 279,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,107,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 251,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

