Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Down 25.2% in November

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Terex Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 391.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,918. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

