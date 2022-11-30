Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.80) to €6.40 ($6.60) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.80) to €6.70 ($6.91) in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. 10,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,390. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Announces Dividend

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.