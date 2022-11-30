Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the October 31st total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,034,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tesco Stock Up 0.4 %
TSCDY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 173,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,171. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Tesco has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Tesco Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.1297 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
