Tether Gold Hits 1-Day Volume of $134,818.14 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $84.60 million and $134,818.14 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,746.19 or 0.10376164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

