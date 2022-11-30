Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Up 176.0% in November

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 176.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %
Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. 44 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
