Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Up 176.0% in November

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 176.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. 44 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 19,426 shares of company stock worth $1,086,423.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

