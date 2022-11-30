The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Allstate by 50.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 136.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Allstate by 16.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate stock opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.74. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

