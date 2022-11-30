The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,517.43 Average PT from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,517.43 ($54.04).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 5,535 ($66.22) to GBX 3,807 ($45.54) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,120 ($49.29) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,820 ($45.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 920.44. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,120 ($37.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,919 ($58.85). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,520.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,785.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($38.87), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($112,756.90). In related news, insider Andy Kemp purchased 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,604 ($43.12) per share, for a total transaction of £95,001.44 ($113,651.68). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($38.87), for a total value of £94,253.49 ($112,756.90).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

