The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $175.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.59. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $44,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 40.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 410,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

