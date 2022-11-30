The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Increased by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 204.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 201,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

