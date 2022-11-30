The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush raised The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,852,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,779. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,614,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,200 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,030,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 984,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 87.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 953,567 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.