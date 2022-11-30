The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

