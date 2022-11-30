The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183,378 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 3.0% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.21% of Progressive worth $144,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of PGR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.35. 24,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,208. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $92.44 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

