The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Williams Companies by 569.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE WMB opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.