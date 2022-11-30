Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.7% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $233,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.38.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $543.05. 28,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $518.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

