TheStreet Upgrades Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to B

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,057,979. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

