Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.92 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $254.61 million and $4.92 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00076165 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00062000 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001446 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010126 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024032 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001404 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005298 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
