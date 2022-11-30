Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Tops $186.37 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $186.37 million and $5.86 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,097.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010395 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00040934 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00247705 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01822314 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,622,848.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.