Threshold (T) One Day Volume Tops $5.67 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $185.39 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,826.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010737 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021574 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00246962 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01822314 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,622,848.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

