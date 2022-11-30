Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC) Short Interest Down 47.2% in November

Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thrive Acquisition Stock Performance

Thrive Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.26 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,653. Thrive Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thrive Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thrive Acquisition

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

