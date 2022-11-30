Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) were up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 85,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 21,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.73.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

