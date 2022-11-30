Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Tokai Carbon Price Performance
Tokai Carbon stock remained flat at $30.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Tokai Carbon has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58.
Tokai Carbon Company Profile
