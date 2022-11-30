Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,082 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.