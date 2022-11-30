Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 206 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after purchasing an additional 292,766 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,195,392,000 after purchasing an additional 297,422 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,141. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

