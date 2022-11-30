Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,112 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 19.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $2,017,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,019,000 after purchasing an additional 398,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $94.52. 16,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

