Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,864 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.93 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.