Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 139,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 205,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 34,008 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 39,186 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Argus raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.39. 84,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,646,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

