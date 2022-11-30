Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,987 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.2 %

HAL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. 67,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.