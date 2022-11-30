Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after buying an additional 1,209,516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,452,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $149.30. 29,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,844,319. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.13 and its 200-day moving average is $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a PE ratio of 121.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

