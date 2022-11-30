Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,276.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.82. The company had a trading volume of 28,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,920. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

