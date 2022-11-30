Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,778 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Starbucks by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 35,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $98.89. 65,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,134,304. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

