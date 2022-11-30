Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $333,684,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $220,954,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,355,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,502,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

