Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 749.1% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron Trading Down 0.7 %

TOELY stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 43,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,198. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.33. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.33.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

